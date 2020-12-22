Reference against Ashraf adjourned

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 6, on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in rental power projects references.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on acquittal pleas on graft references moved by NAB. The court adjourned hearing on the case due to absence of NAB prosecutor.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Bashir postponed the indictment of Shaukat Aziz and others till January 19, in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority. The defence lawyer informed the court that accused Basharat Hassan could not appear due to coronavirus. The court adjourned hearing without proceeding due to incomplete attendance of the accused.