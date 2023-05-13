Reference against Imran, ex-CJP Saqib Nisar in ECP

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Making former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and his son, among seven others including PTI Chairman Imran Khan, as accused persons in a complaint on Wednesday, two PML-N leaders urged Election Commission of Pakistan to remove Imran Khan from chairmanship of the party under corruption charges in awarding tickets to aspirants for forthcoming general elections in Punjab Assembly.

The complainants – Special Assistant to the PM on Interior and Legal Affairs Atta Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan – filed the complaint before the ECP making Imran Khan, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, his son Najam Saqib, a party ticket holder from Sheikhupura-III, PTI’s chairperson Reconciliation Committee for Central Punjab for tickets Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary and Secretary General PTI Asad Umar as accused persons.

Substantiating their complaint, both the PML-N leaders cited media report saying recently papers published a report disclosing the fresh list showed that the PTI has also fielded scions of political and influential families or former MNAs and MPAs who had been with PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) in the past. They also submitted link of report saying in one of the leaked audios, Najam Saqib , son of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar allegedly asked Abuzar Chadhar to pay a visit to his father to thank him for a favour, while in the other, he argues with Mian Uzair over money.

Advocates Usama Khawar Ghumman, Rahman Aziz and Sajjad Hameed Yusufzai filed the complaint on behalf of their clients and prayed the Commission to conduct an immediate enquiry into the corrupt practices in the matter. They also requested for the Commission orders for cancellation of the awarded tickets. They further prayed the Commission to restrain accused members of the PTI, especially, Imran Khan, Asad Omer, and Ejaz Chaudhry from any role in future in awarding of party tickets for any elections held by the ECP under the Constitution and law. Levelling allegations of corruption against Imran Khan the complainant also prayed the Commission to remove Imran Khan from the chairmanship of PTI for engaging in corrupt practices.