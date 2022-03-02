Reference against Mandviwala adjourned till March 25

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Kidney Hills reference against former Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding till March 25, due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The NAB had alleged the accused for helping in selling the plots of Kidney Hills illegally and purchasi-ng shares of a company w-ith the amounts of his share.