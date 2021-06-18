Reference against Zardari adjourned till June 24

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till June 24, on Park Lane Company reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The court also continued recording the statement of a prosecution witness before adjourning the case.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam. The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to accused Asif Zardari, Hussain Lawai and Abdul Ghani Majeed in the case.

During hearing, the judge recorded the statement of NAB witness and vice president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Nabeel Zahoor and made the record produced by him as part of the case record.

The defence lawyer adopted the stance that if any witness wanted to bring some evidence on record then it should be shared with them first. NAB prosecutor said they had already shared the documents with defence.

The court summoned the witness again on next hearing and adjourned the case.