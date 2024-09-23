Refik Anadol’s visionary AI art exhibition debuts at the UN

ISTANBUL (AA): The United Nations Headquarters is hosting a groundbreaking exhibition titled “Shaping Our World Together,” created by renowned Turkish media artist Refik Anadol.

The pre-launch event in New York featured Anadol, along with Melissa Fleming, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications and Vilas Dhar, President of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation.

People walk past an AI-generated video art installation by artist Refik Anadol entitled ‘Large Nature Model: Coral’ at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., Sept. 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Anadol expressed his excitement about being the first Turkish artist to showcase at such a prominent venue, emphasizing the significance of representing his country while discussing the ethical and unifying aspects of artificial intelligence (AI). He stated, “It’s exhilarating to be here at a pivotal moment for AI, especially in a place like the U.N.”

The exhibition is designed to inspire world leaders about the need for collective responsibility toward nature. Anadol remarked that, despite not being a politician, he believes everyone shares concerns about the environment, especially as we face new challenges from increasing energy demands and AI technology.

In the press release, the U.N. described the exhibition as showcasing “groundbreaking AI art,” highlighting its focus on the intersection of technology and sustainability. Fleming noted that the exhibition serves as a reminder of the beauty and creativity that technology can offer, drawing from Anadol’s previous work seen at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).