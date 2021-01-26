‘Reforms for DISCOS needed for efficiency’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On January 26th, Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro presided meeting and discussed niceties regarding solution of the loss making electricity distribution companies DISCOS.

Moreover, Federal Minister also remarked that the rationale of the meeting was to bring on table the key stakeholders of the power sector and kick off reforms of the DISCOS towards achieving efficiency through revamping.

According to the official press release, as per the directions of PM and also to bring efficiency in the power sector the ministry is initiating this process. For this proper mapping of the DISCOS is has to be conducted in coordination with the ministry, the authorities said.

The official press release confirmed that this meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gohar, Chairman NEPRA, Federal Secretary Privatization, Special Secretary Power and other senior officials of the institutions concerned.