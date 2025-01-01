Refugees minister meets with Japan’s envoy

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, has met with Takayoshi Kuromaya, the Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan, for talks on various issues including the need for urgent humanitarian aid.

Japan has been an unwavering supporter of Afghanistan since 2002 and has provided millions of dollars over the past few years to help combat the humanitarian crisis in the country.

This week’s meeting between Kabir and Kuromaya, involved discussions on Japan’s commitment to help foster stability in Afghanistan.

They also discussed the need to enhance mutual cooperation.

Kuromaya reaffirmed Japan’s dedication to supporting Afghanistan through aid in key areas such as healthcare, education, counter-narcotics efforts, alternative livelihoods, water management, and climate change mitigation.

Kabir stressed the urgent need for humanitarian assistance, particularly for returning Afghan returnees and internally displaced persons.

Late last year, Japan announced it would provide $27.5 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The announcement was made by the Japanese Embassy in Kabul after the World Food Programme (WFP) called for urgent funds to help Afghan people in crisis. In early December, the WFP said that nearly 15 million people in Afghanistan don’t know where their next meal will come from.

“WFP urgently needs $718 million to continue its operations over the next six months,” it said on X.

WFP has reported that 11.6 million people, 25% of the population, are currently in crisis.