Regime changeconspiracy hatched in Pakistan, not US: Imran Khan

LAHORE (INP): Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the ‘regime change conspiracy’ was hatched in Pakistan, not in the United States (US) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties were involved in it.

Imran Khan, while addressing PTI workers and supporters after one year of the regime change, said that PTI came into power during a difficult time and the economy was stabilised in the last year of the PTI government. “The performance of this government is witnessed by everyone. We [PTI] went from terrorism to tourism and the situation has worsened again.”

“The current rulers removed their names from the exit control list (ECL) and later destroyed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The FIA was tasked to lodge cases against PTI and now, overall 144 cases including 40 terrorism cases were lodged against me.” “Sedition case was filed against Ali Amin Gandapur. The government was bound to give me security but it failed. They issued a warrant for Bani Gala’s residence and the DIG raided Zaman Park. They tried to assassinate me like Salman Taseer.” The former premier alleged that the joint investigation team (JIT) was sabotaged after a gun attack and later they attacked the residence. “They wanted to kill me like Murtaza Bhutto.”

Imran Khan to ‘expose’ PDM govt’s performance through white paper: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan will present a white paper against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government’s performance over the last three years.

Sources said that the PTI chairman will issue a white paper on the economic situation via video link address. The former premier will compare his government’s performance with that of the incumbent PDM setup, whom he blamed for the looming threat of default.

The former ruling party is highly critical of the economic performance of its rivals, the parties in the coalition government, accusing them of derailing the country ever since it was ousted from power in April last year.

The party has continuously lashed out at the ruling alliance for making the wrong economic decisions.

Yesterday, the former prime minister lambasted the PML-N supremo, saying that a coward cannot become a leader but becomes Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the PTI workers and activists who had gathered at Zaman Park for iftar, Imran Khan stated that he is not an Islamic scholar and has learned everything from his life.

The PTI chairman said that no country in the world has experienced a revolution comparable to the one brought by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He cited the Battle of Badr and Khalid Bin Waleed’s leadership as proof that only free people, not slaves, stand for freedom.