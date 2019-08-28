Regional affairs and Social analyst

Umar Irfan

The unilateral abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government was an illegal move that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. A crippling curfew has been imposed creating a severe shortage of food, water and medicine putting millions of lives at risk. This incredibly inhumane occupation has busied itself in killing, detaining, torturing and maiming thousands of innocent men, women and children.

According to an Indian political activist, Shehla Rahid, a Kashmiri resident suffering under the lockdown complained saying that “the Army forced us to chant ‘Jai Hind’ & Vande Mataram’. When one of the men recited the ‘Islami Kalma’ instead, they made him lick the dirt off the road.” This is just the tip of the iceberg but gives some insight into the kind of dehumanizing treatment of Muslims in Kashmir. Information is still sparse and a media blackout has given more space for brutal suppression and human rights violations to go unrecorded. Although Kashmiris have suffered under repressive Indian occupation since 1947, the situation has now reached an unprecedented tipping point.

This is perhaps the inevitable outcome of the fascist RSS doctrine which is driven by expansionist nationalism and hatred for Muslims and other non-Hindu groups. Today, their vitriol knows no bounds, going as far as to give veiled nuclear threats with talks of annexing Azad Kashmir. Our response so far has been pacifistic and defensive while showing lack of foresight. Why did we not pre-empt this scenario given the Nazi-inspired philosophy of Modi’s RSS?

Time is of the essence and given our sluggish response it is no more on our side. Ethnic cleansing of our Muslim families takes place a 100km from Islamabad and yet we are afraid of confrontation and FATF sanctions! It should be noted that FATF is not even a UN body and we can exploit the situation in Afghanistan to keep the U.S. at bay.

RSS hijacked India has made a military-political-diplomatic offensive and our reliance on diplomacy alone is not enough. It seems India had been working behind the scenes to garner international support before the ruthless crack-down. Although Donald Trump promised to mediate, events on the ground, his lackadaisical support and lip service tell a different story.

Statements from Gulf countries urging Pakistan and India to resolve the dispute bilaterally amounts to tacit support for India’s vicious campaign. If their concerns were of a more genuine nature, they would have condemned India’s actions and gone as far as to expel Indian workers from their countries and block all economic trade. Ironically, Saudi Arabia looks to invest $75 Billion dollars in India’s Reliance Industries (RIL) oil to chemical business for a 20% stake. RIL’s Chairman, Mukesh Ambani plans to make investments in the ‘newly formed Union Territories’ of Jammu and Kashmir. This appears to be a pre-planned orchestrated move. The UAE showing its true colors has now given PM Modi its highest civilian award. Again, actions speak louder than words.

The ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris may soon be followed by a military attack on Pakistan. Our perplexing passivity has emboldened a bloodthirsty RSS which is now baring its fangs at us. The situation is deadly not just for Kashmir and Pakistan but for India as well. India’s ruling party has made a mockery of democracy with what the Member of the Indian Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, described as ‘nothing short of legislative authoritarianism’. The State of India has violated international law and bilateral treaties by bulldozing its own domestic laws. The rules based international system is failing miserably and the people of Kashmir can only place their hopes on Pakistan.

For non-Hindu communities and especially Kashmiris, India’s state sponsored terrorism has made their lives into a veritable hell. Given this grave existential threat, they should immediately mobilize and make a coordinated response, collectively demanding independence or secession. If armed resistance is the only viable option then so be it. Instead of playing a passive and defensive role, Pakistan should actively and openly support their quest for freedom purely on moral and humanitarian grounds!