Regional Cooperation Urged for Peace and Stability at CPA Conference

Lahore: Delegates at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) South-East Asia Regions Joint Conference have emphasized the urgent need for collective action to ensure regional peace, combat terrorism, address economic challenges, and formulate comprehensive climate policies.

The conference, held at the Punjab Assembly, brought together over 100 representatives from 20 legislatures, including delegations from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, the United Kingdom, Zambia, Malaysia, and Pakistan. The gathering featured 13 Speakers, four Deputy Speakers, and a Chairman, highlighting its significance in fostering regional parliamentary collaboration.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, attended as the chief guest, while CPA Chairperson Dr. Christopher Kalila lauded the initiative as a crucial step toward strengthening parliamentary engagement. Dr. Kalila also announced that the longstanding issue concerning the CPA’s legal status was nearing resolution, with the CPA Status Bill passing its third reading in the UK House of Commons on December 18, 2024, and receiving royal assent.

Senator Pele Peter Tinggom from Malaysia stressed the need for joint efforts to tackle emerging global health crises, emphasizing the importance of declaring health emergencies to prepare for COVID-like diseases. He also underscored the necessity of maintaining regional peace and stabilizing economies to ensure sustainable progress.

CPA Secretary-General Mataya called for strategic legislation to strengthen parliamentary institutions, while UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani highlighted the role of constructive criticism in enhancing democratic governance. She urged for the CPA and Inter-Parliamentary Alliance (IPA) platforms to be made more effective in addressing shared challenges.

Speaker of Selangor, Malaysia, Lau Weng San, commended the Punjab Assembly’s initiative to host the conference, emphasizing its role in fostering mutual understanding among parliamentary systems. Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah stressed the importance of addressing class divisions and ensuring minority rights, advocating for stronger regional and global cooperation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati reflected on historical instances where parliamentary institutions were weakened and cautioned against similar trends today, citing concerns over legislative restrictions and political bans.

The conference underscored the necessity of collaboration among regional parliaments to uphold democratic values, address socio-economic disparities, and safeguard peace and stability.

References: Tribune, February 8, 2025.