Regional Diversity and Development

Muhammad Mushtaq Jadun

Pakistan is a country having Provincial, regional and intra district diversities. These diversities may range from social, climatic, edaphic and environmental aspects to law and order. Zoning on the basis of social, climatic and geographic homogeneity is essential for devising a viable development model. Khyber Pakhunkhwa has remained gateway to India. Its strategic importance has remained relevant since recorded history. Besides Pakhtunkhwa is the upper riparian of the country and catchment area of Indus basin system. Thus it is essential to develop an understanding of its regions.

Merger of erstwhile tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has not only changed geographic and demographic balance but also the political powers dynamics. Broadly speaking the province of KP can be divided into four region e.g Malakand (25% population, 31% area, Hazara (15% population, 17% area), Southern (23% population, 40% area) and Peshawar (37% population, 12% area).

After merger of tribal areas the Southern and Peshawar regions share in population and area of province has increased, while Malakand and Hazara share in population and area decreased. It has also changed the power dynamics. Malakand and Hazara Regions have more or less identical geography and climate. In Hazara region Haripur (altitude from sea level 1700 feet), is geographically, part of Peshawar valley and (Attock) plains. Similarly Dargai Sub Division (1500 altitude from sea level) is part of Peshawar Valley. Both Malakand and Hazara have similar cultural traits. These regions constitute major portion of catchment areas of Indus basin system. Its natural resources are forests, hydal power and minerals.

Both the regions are prone to natural disasters such as earthquake, flash floods and landslides. In Hazara region Haripur and Abbottabad are among the top ten districts in literacy. While the rest of the districts such as Torghar, Battagram and Kohistan have low literacy. Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan ranking is among the lowest districts in female literacy. In Malakand Region, except Malakand and Bajaur, the rest of the districts of Swat, Bunair, Shangla, right bank of rever Indus in Kohistan, Dir upper, Dir lower, Chitral Upper and Chitral lower were part of princely states. Malakand, Swat, Lower Dir and Lower Chitral have made good progress, both, in male and female, literacy.

In Dir upper and lower there were no educational institutions till merger of state in 1969. Still, as compared to established districts of 1849 like D.I khan, Bannu, Mardan and Peshawar, districts of Lower Chitral and Lower Dir are ahead in literacy. Both Malakand and Hazara regions have great potential for tourism, off season vegetables, minerals exploration and hydal power generation. CPEC, Swat Motorway and its further extension to Chitral and onward to Central Asia have great potential of development and trade in both the regions. Population explosion is a great threat. Malakand 251 persons per square kilometers and Hazara 312 persons per square kilometers, looks great but the whole population is concentrated in cultivated areas of 17% in Hazara and 28% of Malakand. Forest areas are being cleared for construction of houses. Rivers and springs polluted. New housing colonies and commercial centers established in the irrigated rice fields. Peshawar valley has the highest population density of 1554 persons per square kilometers. Rural to urban population is on the rise and so are the slums in Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan. Irrigated lands encroached upon for housing societies.

Peshawar is the second most polluted city in Pakistan and fifth worldwide. Merged districts of Khyber and Mohmand have less population pressure. Discovery of minerals in Mohmand has changed the economy of district. Tirah Valley of Khyber is ideal, and nearest, hill resort for tourists. Southern region has gained more areas due to merger of erstwhile five frontier regions and four tribal agencies. CPEC passing through D.I khan, Tank and Sherani areas open new vistas of development. Its linkage with Sough Waziristan and North Waziristan would promote trade with Afghanistan. Southern region is rich in natural resources such as oil, gas and minerals, both, metallic and nonmetallic. Comparatively with less population density the regions has great potential to bring more areas under cultivation.

Southern region has 26% area as culturable waste and about 16% area as current fallow which means 42% more areas can be brought under cultivation. Apart from rain fed dams in the mountain range of Koh-e-Suleman, proposed second canal from Indus would irrigate millions of acres in districts of Karak, Lakki, Tank and D.I khan.

Due to Gomal Zam Dam about 266000 across area brought under cultivation. Potential for other such dams in Sherani, Paniala, Behittani, Lakki, South and North Waziristan. Southern regions, subject to availability of water, can meet the entire food requirements of the province.

KP shares borders with GB, Afghanistan, Punjab, Baluchistan and AJK.

Locational advantages offer great opportunities of trade. Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK offers great opportunities of marketing of agricultural produce. CPEC, Swat, Ghazi Brotha Motorway and Hakla-D.I Khan CPEC link has facilitated transportation.

Pindi Division has a population of more than 11 million and offers good market for vegetables and fruits from KP.

Regional development plans are required keeping in view climatic, locational, social and geographic diversities of four regions.

Author is an Ex-PAS Public Servant. Advisor to Federal Ombudsman, Regional Office Peshawar.