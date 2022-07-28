Regional exports increase 16.97% to $4591.998m during FY2022

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 16.97 percent in twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22), as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s exports to seven regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives account for a small amount of $4591.998 million, which is 14.15 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $32450.087 million during July-June (2021-22), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China posted growth of 36.08 percent to $2781.480 million from $2043.887 million during last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 41.28 percent to $870.604 million from $616.702 million.

The country’s export to Afghanistan however dropped by 43.81percent to $552.518 million during the period under review from $983.314 million whereas exports to India also dipped by 44.47 percent to $1.292 million from $2.327.

Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 38.72 percent to $373.412 million from $269.168 million in the previous year whereas exports to Nepal also increased by 26.20 percent to $5.775 million from $4.576 million, in addition exports to Maldives increased by 14.29 percent to $6.917 million from $6.052 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $17813.680 million during the period under review as compared to $13830.768 million during last year, showing increase of 28.79%.

The imports from China during July-June 2021-22 were recorded at $17296.838 million against the $13301.183 million during July-June 2020-21, showing an increase of 30.03% during the period.

Among other countries, imports from India worth $187.663 million against the imports of $187.785 million, decrease of 0.06 percent while imports from Afghanistan decreased by 17.84 percent from $179.228 million to $147.249 million.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 3.96 percent decrease from $85.102 million to $81.728 million whereas Pakistani imports from Bangladesh recorded at $97.500 million from $76.134 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal witnessed increase of 12.62 percent from $1.244 million to $1.3001 million, it said.