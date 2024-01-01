Regional officials must cooperate with reporters

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Deputy of the Ministry of Information and Culture asked the regional authorities to cooperate with reporters.

Addressing a seminar held to increase the capacity of the Interior Ministry’s spokespeople, Atiqullah Azizi said that regional authorities must inform reporters about their activities on time.

“We should treat the media kindly, Because if you provide better information and treat them better, it makes reporters colleagues with you,” he added.

On the other hand, some media officers asked the Islamic Emirate to support the media community and reporters.

“You are spokespeople and reporters need your comprehensive cooperation, and you showcase your activities and achievements to people by the help of the reporters and address people’s inquiries,” said Zabihullah Sadat, the head of TOLOnews.

“This is the formation of the different groups and relations with the reporters, this meeting should cause cooperation and form relations with the reporters,” said Hujatullah Mujadidi, head of the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA).

At the same time, a number of reporters ask the Islamic Emirate to confirm the Media Law as soon as possible.

“The confirmation of the media law is very important, so by the help of this, reporters can continue their work and except this they face issues,” said Shukrullah, a reporter.

“We want the government to confirm the media law soon to address the problems that media and reporters face,” said another reporter.

The Islamic Emirate says that media law has been sent to Kandahar to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate for confirmation.

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the confirmation of this law is fruitful for the media and says that several issues have been placed in this law.

“This is a resolution in which different things can be added, it has many levels and I haven’t seen the last level, as the details are completed, it will be confirmed and will reach anyone, and I am hopeful that it will be beneficial for the media and our society,” he added.

Before this, the press Deputy of the Ministry of Information and Culture had said to TOLOnews that access to information is the right of reporters and all the spokespeople of the Islamic Emirate are obliged to give information about their activities to the media.