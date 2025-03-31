Registered Afghan refugees to be repatriated from Islamabad and Rawalpindi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani government has decided to repatriate registered Afghan refugees from the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, back to Afghanistan.

In this regard, the Prime Minister’s Office has sent an official letter to the Afghan embassy and other diplomatic missions.

In the second phase of the repatriation process, Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards will also be removed from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. However, they will not be deported immediately as the federal cabinet has permitted PoR cardholders to stay in Pakistan until June 2025.

According to official data, around 2 million Afghan refugees hold either PoR or Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) in Pakistan. The government has also set March 31, 2025, as the deadline to relocate Afghan nationals awaiting resettlement in third countries from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with international organizations and foreign embassies to ensure the timely relocation of Afghan refugees. However, those who fail to secure relocation to a third country will be sent back to Afghanistan.