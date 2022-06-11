Registering terrorism cases against MPs clear violation: Parvez Elahi

F.P. Report

LAHORE): Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi Saturday condemned the registration of terrorism cases against Members of Parliament.

This was stated by him during his meeting with former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, former Ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Farooq Awan, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk, Ali Abbas Shah and Sibtain Khan, who called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi here.

The delegation apprised Ch Parvez Elahi of the actions taken by the government against them.

Ch Parvez Elahi condemned the harassment and registration of terrorism cases against PTI leaders and workers and said that Punjab Police is harassing members of the Punjab Assembly and staff unnecessarily.

The Assembly staff preparing for the budget session is being arrested, how will the budget session be held when the assembly staff will be arrested. Ch Parvez Elahi said that the bogus rulers are violating the parliamentary tradition by registering the terrorism cases against the esteemed members of the Assembly.