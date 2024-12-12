Registration bill has become law, issue gazette notification: Fazl demands

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Council of the Ittehad-e-Tanazeem Madaris Diniya met in Islamabad on Monday to discuss critical issues surrounding the legislation for the madressas registration and their implications for seminaries in Pakistan.

The council, comprising prominent religious scholars and leaders, unanimously passed a resolution demanding the immediate issuance of a gazette notification for the amended Societies Registration Act.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized the importance of resolving the matter in a constitutional and peaceful manner.

Mufti Muneeb highlighted that the amendment bill had been passed by parliament on October 21 and sent to the Presidency for final approval. Although an error in the bill was initially pointed out by the president on Oct 28 and later corrected by the National Assembly speaker, no objections were raised by the president during the 10-day review period, making the bill a law.

He maintained that the president pointed out new errors after the review term expired, adding that the bill had now become a law.

Mufti Muneeb stated, “Despite becoming law, the lack of a gazette notification remains a major concern. This procedural delay must be resolved immediately to ensure smooth implementation. We demand that a gazette notification be issued in accordance with the law. If our demand is not accepted, we will decide on the next course of action.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman clarified that their demand for the gazette notification was based on legal and constitutional grounds, emphasizing that worsening the situation would not benefit anyone. “We are committed to resolving this issue peacefully through dialogue in a legal and constitutional way,” he added.

The meeting also addressed broader concerns, including the Madrassa Act and its impact on religious seminaries. Maulana Aslam Ghori, speaking on behalf of the council, mentioned that further actions would be decided based on the government’s response to their demands.

The meeting was attended by influential religious figures, including Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, Allama Sajid Mir, Maulana Hafiz Younus, and Senator Kamran Murtaza, alongside other leaders from the Ittehad-e-Tanazeem Madaris Diniya.

The scholars reiterated their commitment to resolving issues peacefully and urged the government to expedite the notification process, warning that any further delay could lead to serious consequences. “Our message has reached the relevant authorities. We now await their response,” said Mufti Taqi Usmani.

The alliance of madrasa organizations reaffirmed their stance to safeguard religious institutions’ rights and ensure their proper integration into the national framework.