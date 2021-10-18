Registration of criminal cases against terminated judges: PHC dismisses writ

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ijaz Anwar dismissed writ petition seeking registration criminal cases against judges terminated or forced retired due to alleged involvement in malpractices.

The writ was filed by Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel Advocate seeking registration of criminal offence against terminated judges to fulfill international agreement and judicial policy by ensuring accountability.

The writ further stating that Pakistan signatory of international convention 2005 and National Judicial Policy are not implemented in true spirit.

The counsel informed that judges who are allegedly involved in malpractices are only terminated or forced retired but now criminal cases did not initiated against them.

The counsel Saifullah Kakakhel Advocate added that National Accountability Bureau is taking action against politicians, bureaucrats and public office holders but did not touch judges.

The counsel further added that references are filing against judges of high courts but it is deciding after their retirements while national judicial policy is not implementing.

The lawyer also requested that to stop judges allegedly malpractices from advocacy and were terminated from service, while PHC had dismissed the writ petition.