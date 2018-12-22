Registration process for presidential hopefuls kicks off

KABUL (Khaama Press): The registration process of the candidates for the 2019 presidential elections kicked off on Saturday as per the schedule announced by Independent Election Commission earlier. The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) last month announced the final date for the presidential elections as well as the parliamentary elections in Ghazni province.

IEC Chief Gula Jan Abdul Badi Sayad told reporters late in November that the presidential elections and the parliamentary elections in Ghazni would be organized on 20th of April 2019. The registration process of the candidates will continue for at least 12 days starting from today with the preliminary list of the presidential elections scheduled to be announced on First of January.

According to the officials, the final list of the presidential elections will be announced on 15th February of 2019. In the meantime, the Independent Election Commission has considered three months period for presidential campaign starting from 17th February. The preliminary elections results would be announced on 11th of May and the final election results will likely be announced on 15th of June. This comes as the Independent Election Commission has not announced the final results of October parliamentary elections so far.

The election commission said the preparations for holding the 2019 presidential elections have been completed from 60 to 70 percent. “We are preparing to start presidential elections candidates registration process on December 22,” said Maliha Hassan, an election commissioner. An IEC spokesman, Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, said they will use all their efforts to hold the elections on time. Meanwhile, he did not reject the possibility of a delay in the elections.

“In October 20 elections, 35,000 voters repeatedly cast their votes. They were identified when biometric devices were connected to the main server,” Ibrahimi said. Electoral monitoring organizations meanwhile said the election commission needs serious reforms and according to them, government leaders are indifferent in this regard.

“Their action shows that they deliberately want to lead the country to a crisis,” said Yusuf Rasheed, CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan. “The main problem is that the commission has been unable to make progress on the next steps. The list of voters and biometric system are not ready,” saidNaeem Ayubzada, head of Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan. The IEC deputy spokesman said they have learnt from mistakes and shortcomings in the parliamentary elections and will try to avoid those problems in the presidential elections.