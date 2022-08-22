Regularization of market body employees: PHC directs DG Agriculture to submit detail report

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal ordered Director General Agriculture Department to submit detail report regarding regularization Market Committee Employees while adjourned further hearing 14th September, on Monday.

The writ petition was filed by Aqeel Shahzad along with others seeking implementation of SCP orders regarding regularization of Peshawar Market Committee employees.

The counsel Imad Nasir Advocate informed that petitioners had approached PHC seeking implementation of SCP’s orders because competent authorities did not regularizing employees under law.

During hearing PHC called DG Agriculture Department and inquired that why you are not regularizing the employees? And PHC observes that SCP also issued orders in favor of petitioners.

Detail report has submitted before court but PHC has granted further time and directed DG Agriculture Department KP to submit detail comments while adjourned further hearing till 14th September.