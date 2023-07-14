Regulating Gold’s prices: PHC orders SBP, association to submit comments

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Goldsmith Association along with other respondents to submit reply regarding regulation Gold’s business as well as uniform sell and purchase policy across the country, on Friday.

The counsel Nazish Muzaffar Advocate appeared before PHC on behalf of Saeed Khan and others while stated that neither rules for gold’s business in Pakistan while every goldsmith has fixed rate as per his own nor standards are established for making amalgaming/admixture with the gold.

Most of the time goldsmiths claimed for one Crete of amalgaming/admixture but in reality, it is found in higher numbers, the writ argued. The goldsmiths are charging customers for polishing but 20-25% are deducting from clients on selling which isn’t fair, the counsel added.

The counsel further argued that goldsmiths providing receipts inscribed with all details across the globe and no one can fix rates on his own but unfortunately, in Pakistan no legislation available in this regard.

Every goldsmith has set its own rate while most of the jewelries amalgamated with double ratio than the claimed/promised during sale and purchase as well other jewelers didn’t purchasing it which can only impacted the costumers, the petition stated.

The counsel requested for comprehensive policy for regulating gold prices which can compel goldsmiths/jewelers to inscribe details of amalgamation, Crete and to ensure only 2-3% of deduction from customers return/selling of jewelries or to be purchase on 2-3% lower rate.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Shahid Khan ordered SBP as well as Goldsmith Association along with other respondents to submit reply while adjourned further hearing.

Moreover, PHC’s Justice Abdul Shakoor has extended former Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Law Arif Yousaf till 20th July and ordered respondents to submit record before court.

The counsel Nowruz Khan Advocate argued that petitioner Arif Yousaf booked in case without any strong evidence while added that court has ordered submission of record on previous hearing but the respondents didn’t produce the record in this regard.

MTI Tribunal removes Dean Nowshera Medical College: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Tribunal has declared appointment of Dean and Hospital Director Qazi Hussain Medical Complex and Nowshera Medical College (NMC) illegal as well as ordered his removal from both positions.

MTI Tribunal decided appeal of Dr. Hamza Ullah while Shah Faisal Advocate appeared on behalf of petitioner and added that a BDS doctor can’t hold dual charges of Dean and Hospital Director as per law. The counsel argued Dr. Muhammad Anwar Khan Wazir has obtained both charges/posts on political affiliations while he had misused his office during recruitment and promotions on political backgrounds.

MTI Tribunal chairman Nisar Hussain headed bench declared the appointment illegal and ordered to remove the positions after conclusion of arguments. Meanwhile, Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted five days physical remand of two alleged facilitators of terrorisms and involvement in ransom to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Investigation Officer informed ATC that Lateef Ullah and Riaz are involved in ransom and facilitation of terrorists while claimed that one culprit had facilitated the outlaws and the other has demanded ransom using Afghan sims. The officer argued that both alleged culprits had demanded ransom from residents of Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar and other areas while requested for physical remand for further investigation. Special ATC Judge has accepted IO plea by granting five days physical remand of two culprits allegedly involved in facilitation of terrorists and demanding ransoms.