Regulatory authority versus private hospitals

The prolonged strike of doctors in government hospitals and early end of it not in sight has provided an opportunity to private hospitals to fleece the people who seek outdoor treatment there. The doctors in private hospitals and clinics have abnormally raised their consultancy fee well above Rs.2000 and rate of blood screening test for dengue fever has been raised to Rs.600. The doctors who are doing practice at private hospitals run by Welfare Trusts have also raised examination fee. The Health Regulatory Authority is not taking appropriate action against the overcharging of consultancy fee of doctors and clinical laboratory tests at private hospitals.

After the prolonged protest of doctors and paramedics, which has entered in fourth week, the strike in the district headquarter hospitals has also intensified. Outdoor patient departments remain closed, and surgeries are on hold. It has further compounded the woes of the people who are compelled to seek both outdoor and indoor treatment in private hospitals and clinics. The government seems helpless to either impose its writ or reach an agreement with the Grand Alliance of Doctors’ Associations to end the strike in the interest of people. Poor people are paying the price of government-doctors tussle which needs to be resolved amicably.