Rehabilitation of Taliban in KP : PHC adjourns hearing for fortnight

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has adjourned hearing on maintainability of writ petition seeking establishment of judicial commission and placement of responsibility on competent authorities for rehabilitation of Taliban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following negotiation concluded during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government for fortnight on applicant’s plea for preparation of arguments, on Tuesday.

The counsel Babar Khan Yousafzai advocate argued that resurgence of militancy has increased multifold following rehabilitation of Taliban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per agreements concluded during PTI led federal and provincial governments while requested constitution of Judicial Commission to probe agreements in this regard and to identify responsible persons for bringing before law.

During hearing PHC has raised several objections on maintainability of writ while Justice Abdul Shakoor inquired precedents set by superior court and observed that can court intervene in such matter and can earlier court has ordered establishment of Judicial Commission?

Justice Abdul Shakoor remarked that constitution of Judicial Commission laying in the jurisdiction of Federal’s government and observed that the petitioner should approached the government in this regard, however, Babar Khan Yousafzai informed that petitioner didn’t the part of federal government.

In the meantime, Justice Abdul Shakoor remarked that who are Aimal Wali and what is he doing? While the counsel argued that Aimal Wali Khan is provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP). The counsel requested for provision of fortnights timeframe to produce precedents in this regard, however, Justice Abdul Shakoor said it’s all right for producing precedents of High Courts.

The divisional bench of PHC comprised of Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Waqar Ahmad adjourned further hearing on maintainability of writ petition and submission of precedents for fortnight. The writ petition filed by ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan in which President of Pakistan, PTI’s chairman Imran Khan, former Director General Inter Service Intelligence Faiz Hameed, Barrister Saif and Former Chief Minister Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan made as respondents.

ANP president claimed that he has approached PHC as representative of Pakhtun nation against terrorist and the facilitators in their rehabilitation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but unfortunately court’s attitude showed that the plea should be put under carpet. He added that ANP raising voice against terrorism and terrorist at every forum.

This he claimed while talking to media personnel after appearance before PHC seeking establishment of judicial commission against agreements and rehabilitation of Taliban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He blamed that Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed and their wreckages had pushed Pakhtunkhwa into another wave of terrorism. The rehabilitation of Taliban has dramatically deteriorated while terrorist attacks are reporting on daily basis while Pakhtuns are martyring but unfortunately the media has them, ANP president added. He claimed that Peshawar’s police line attack happened after rehabilitation of terrorists while added that Taliban are roaming freely in Buner and Swat as well as in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Every political worker of PTI irrespective of file and rank involved in 9th& 10th May vandalism should must treat equally not like that poor activists should face hardship of prisons while leadership can obtain forgiveness certificate after press conference, Aimal Wali said. He added that it may ordinary worker, Imran Khan or Khajida Shah must treat equally before law.

If the apology is the only option then thousands of ordinary PTI’s workers should must be release otherwise it would be selective, he added. Aimal Wali said that he wouldn’t accept neither PTI and Imran Khan as democratic entities in the contemporary politics of Pakistan. ANP president agreed with PTI consequences but argued that it may happened earlier and claimed that it was buildup by six generals while now only one General is tinkling it. He argued that such projects (like PTI) never obtained acceptance in past and wouldn’t be tolerable in future.

Arrests under MPO: Court to announce verdict today

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) will announce judgement on arrest under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) today (on Wednesday) at 9:00 AM in vandalism happened on 9th& 10th May after arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, on Tuesday.

During hearing Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed along with PTI lawyers named Nauman Kakakhel, Qazi Anwar, Shah Faisal Ottmankhel and Muzzam Butt advocates appeared before PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Syed Arshad Ali against arrest of political workers under section-3 of MPO.

Advocate General argued that Article 245th has imposed in the areas where law and order situation was disturbed despite its imposition across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He argued that cases registered after violent protests in which ambulances were burnt, infrastructure and buildings were set on fire. In the meantime, Justice Arshad Ali inquired regarding release of political activists on court’s order? Advocate general informed that maximum people are released, however Justice Arshad Ali observed that since 20 days of violent protest you are still busy with inquiry and asked regarding the evidences in this regard?

Advocate General Amir Javeed argued that inquiry is continued because as many as 2 thousand cases had registered against vandalism on 9th& 10th May, although, Justice Arshad Ali argued that the incidents were happened on 9th while today it is 30th May and you are busy with inquiries and didn’t collected evidences. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim observed that party’s activists are suffering in the prisons while inquired regarding number of ministers, leaders and workers arrested for the incidents, however, Advocate General informed that some arrests have been made while cases had registered against former ministers and attempts have continued for arrest of them.

PTI ‘s counsel Qazi Anwar advocate informed that former minister Atif Khan has told him that cases shall been withdrawn from party’s workers after quitting PTI as per viral notification issued by Federal’s minister. He argued that the cases had been registered for political victimization to suppress one party. However, PHC observed that incident happened on 9th May can neither be justified while Shah Faisal advocate argued that PTI’s filing plea for constitution of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe vandalism occurred on 9th& 10th May. PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Syed Arshad Ali reserved decision after conclusion of arguments while declared that the judgement should be announce at 9:00 AM today (Wednesday).