Rehabilitation work in flood hit areas started in flood: Sharjeel

Karachi: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the rehabilitation work in flood hit areas has been started in the flood , so far the data of 250000 damaged houses has been collected including pictures and videos.

He said that committees have been formed at the taluk level, in which representatives of the Pakistan Army and the National Disaster Management Authority have also been included to make the rehabilitation process transparent and to assure that all deserving person whose house has collapsed can be included in the rehabilitation phase.He said that Sindh People’s Housing Company has been established for the construction for the purpose.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a press conference on Thursday at Sindh Archives. He said that it was federal government stance that funds should be given to the flood affectees for the construction of houses.So cash transaction will be made in the accounts of affectees in installments for the construction of houses and the committees at the taluk level will monitor it.He said that the NGOs are also being taken on board in the construction of houses phase.

The minister claimed that has responded the huge natural catastrophe on same speed as it’s severity. Chief Minister Sindh and his team including Irrigation, local government, Public Health Engineering and other relevant departments are engaged in dewatering and relief activities.Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has allocated 7 billion rupees for the supply of seeds to the farmers.He added that 785 deaths have been reported due to recent rains and floods, whose families are being given Rs. 1000000 each, while ration bags have also been delivered to more than 1800000 families.He said that the federal government is disbursing billions of rupees among flood hit people throughput Pakistan under the Benazir Income Support Program. Till now Rs 70 billion have been distributed among the victims.

He said that the Benazir Income Support Program was launched by President Asif Ali Zardari during his tenure in office, the purpose of which was to collect data for assistance in routine poverty elevation and availability of data for assistance in case of any natural calamity .

Local bodies elections in Karachi: Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Pakistan People’s Party is always ready for elections.In the recent by-elections, the Pakistan People’s Party was focusing on two seats, both the seats were won by the Pakistan People’s Party with a large margin and the PTI suffered a crushing defeat.’ The person who used to claim that he is a popular leader, these two seats proved how popular this person is before the Pakistan People’s Party’, he added.

The minister said that PPP never run away from local bodies elections. Pakistan People’s Party wants local elections to be held tomorrow, inshallah, Pakistan People’s Party will emerge as the single largest party in local elections in Karachi.He said that there was a shortage of police force to maintain law and order in the local bodies elections as police personel are serving to maintain laws and order situation in the 30 percent of rural areas submerged with rain and flood water .

He added that Sindh government had requested federal government to provide security personnel for October 23 local bodies elections.He said that the Sindh government had also suggested to the Election Commission to hold local bodies elections in two phases in karachi, if the federal government does not provide security to Sindh government.He said that the Sindh government never asked not to hold local body elections on October 23.He said that the Election Commission did not approve the Sindh government’s proposal and anounced to postpone the local body elections in Karachi.He said that the Sindh government has not run away from the local bodies elections, this is propaganda of Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI.

The minister said that it was an ideal time for Pakistan Peoples Party to go to the polls because the Sindh government has done record development work in Karachi and all other districts of Sindh.

Amendment in local bodies rules: He added that those who have legitimate grievances should be redressed and added Pakistan People’s Party wanted to take all political parties on board.

He said that there is always room for improvement in all the laws, the third tier government is included in the manifesto of Pakistan People’s Party.He said Pakistan People’s Party believe that elected representatives including mayors and district chairman should have authority. The amendment in local bodies law is underway It and the draft is being prepared.’ The bill will be introduced in the Sindh assembly, if it’s session will be in process , other wise it will be enacted through an Ordinance.

Increase in milk prices in Karachi: He said that Chief Minister Sindh has taken strict notice of increase in price of milk in Karachi and directed Commissioner Karachi to take strict action against the profiteers.He said that the Karachi administration has intensified operations against profiteers and registered 219 cases against profiteers, 17 arrested while 35 milk shops have been sealed in the city. He said that the Karachi administration is active and has also imposed a fine of Rs. 1235000 on the profiteers.Citizenship to afghan: On the question of awarding status of Pakistani citizenship to Afghan citizens, he said that Sindh government’s stand on the matter is clear that illegal immigrants should go back to their country. If any person living illigally person he should be sent back to his country.

