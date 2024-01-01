Reham Khan reiterates marriage delay advise to Hania Aamir

(Web Desk): British-Pakistani journalist and film producer Reham Khan has reiterated her advice for actor Hania Aamir, urging the young star to delay marriage and focus on building a strong career instead.

During a recent appearance on a podcast, Reham Khan explained the rationale behind her earlier comments directed at Hania Aamir.

Reham Khan, who produced Hania Aamir’s debut film Janaan in 2016, highlighted the importance of financial stability and personal growth before considering marriage.

“I believe a person should marry when they feel I have arrived and I need a companion now,’” Reham Khan said. She added that women often feel pressured by biological timelines and societal expectations in their 20s and 30s but emphasised that marriage does not always lead to the freedom they expect.

“Many girls think they will gain freedom after marriage, but that’s not always the case,” she warned. “One should never get married just for the sake of it or due to societal pressure. Marriage should be a choice, not a necessity.”

Reham Khan shared that this is the same advice she gives to her own daughters, stressing the importance of achieving financial and emotional independence first.

“I’m not against marriage as an institution,” she clarified, “but I believe it’s not suitable for everyone. First, make yourself strong in your career and then think about companionship if you wish.”

Reham Khan has previously advised Hania Aamir to focus on her flourishing career rather than rushing into marriage, expressing hope that the actress will eventually make it to Bollywood.

The Janaan producer also reflected on how societal norms often place undue pressure on women to marry early, urging young women to prioritise their personal and professional development.

Earlier Indian rapper Badshah addressed rumours about his relationship with Hania Aamir, clarifying that they are just close friends.

Badshah described their bond as a “wonderful connection” but emphasised it is purely platonic. He added that while they enjoy each other’s company, their friendship is often misinterpreted.