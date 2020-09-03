Rehbar Committee of Opposition to meet today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Rehbar Committee of opposition parties will meet today (Thursday) in Islamabad to decide on the date of the All Parties Conference (APC).

According to details, the meeting of the Rehbar Committee is scheduled to be held at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durani In Islamabad at 2:00pm.

Sources said that the meeting will be attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nayyar Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and leaders of eight other opposition parties.

Sources also informed that the Rehbar Committee will decide about the agenda of the APC as well as chalk out a joint strategy on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) law.

The leaders of opposition parties are also scheduled to address a joint press conference after the conclusion of the Rehbar Committee meeting.