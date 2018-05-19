Rehman asks govt to name road after Col Abid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: After visiting the grave and family of Shaheed Colonel Sohail Abid, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and senior PPP leader Senator A. Rehman Malik wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary Punjab to rename the Angori Road and village Bobari after the name of Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid who embraced martyrdom few days ago in Kili area of Quetta, Balochistan.

In his letter to the Chief Secretary Punjab, Senator A. Rehman Malik writes that on the desire of old age father of Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid, it is requested to rename the ‘Angori Road’ which is a small branch road from the Murree Motorway to his native village “Bobari” as “Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid Road”.

He has also demanded in the letter that the village of Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid namely ‘’Bobari’’ may be named as ‘Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid Nagar’’ as per the desire of bereaved family particularly his old age father.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik further writes “This desire of the family of Colonel Shaheed Sohail Abid may be kindly be fulfilled in order to recognize and pay a rich tribute to him for his unmatched sacrifices for our beloved country – Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, he said that we as a nation are proud of the sacrifices of our armed forces, personals of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) and our Intelligence Agencies for our homeland and their unmatched sacrifices shall be remembered forever in the history of Pakistan.

