Reinforcements arrive in Herat City, Lashkargah

KABUL (Pajhwok): Special Forces have arrived in western Herat and southern Helmand provinces, the Ministries of Interior and Defence said on Sunday.

Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for MoI, told Pajhwok Afghan News a unit of special police forces, led by the deputy chief of staff, Brig. Gen. Abdul Rahman, reached Herat City on Sunday morning.

Stanikzai promised a massive operation against the Taliban would be launched soon in Herat City and areas around it.

Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for MoD, posted on his Twitter account pictures of the reinforcements that arrived in the embattled Herat capital.

He wrote clearing operations would be conducted soon in Lashkargah and Herat City.

Aman claimed at least 50 militants, including two commanders, were killed in an airstrike in Lashkargah on Saturday night.

Reinforcements arrive in Herat and Helmand at a time of heightened violence in the two provinces.

Qari Yousaf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed capturing the 9th police district of Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand.

He said an attack on a Taliban position by security forces had been repulsed in the Pul-i-Aman area of Herat City.