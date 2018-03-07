Rekha and Dharmendra to reunite in next movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The senior actors of Bollywood Rekha and Dharmendra are likely to reunite on the silver screen again in the next movie.

Dharmendra and Rekha worked together in many blockbusters film including Kasam Suhaag Ki, Kahani Kismat Ki, Keemat, Ghazab, Jutha Sach and more and the fans loved their chemistry.

Dharmendra and Rekha will be seen recreating their iconic song Rafta Rafta Dekho Ankh Meri Ladi Hai in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phi Se. The film stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol like the previous parts of the film series. Kishor Kumar had sung the original version of Rafta Rafta and now everyone’s eyes are on who will recreate the iconic song. Rekha shot for the song in Mumbai today and it is expected that this time around Sunny and Bobby will also be seen in the song alongside Dharmendra. This seems like the perfect spin for a record-breaking song.

