Relations between China and US predicted further aggravation

Andrey Yashlavsky

US President Joe Biden’s more than two-hour “in-de-pth and frank” telephone conversation with Chin-ese leader Xi Jinping did not bring tangible prog-ress on key political issu-es. Bilateral relations bet-ween Washington and Be-ijing remain at an impas-se due to the escalation of tension over Taiwan and other problems.

Thursday’s phone call was the fifth conversation between Chinese and US leaders since Biden took office, and marked the latest effort to keep US-China relations from deteriorating by “keeping lines of communication open to ensure that the United States and China will be able to work through our differences,” said a senior US administration official.

According to Politico, the most pressing issue for the parties has been managing tensions over Taiwan, which have risen sharply over the alleged visit of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to the island.

According to the Chinese side, Xi Jinping criticized Biden for alleged US violations of three US-China communiqués outlining Washington’s relationship with Taiwan. The Beijing interpretation of the conversation contained a veiled threat to anyone trying to develop the theme of Taiwanese independence: “Those who play with fire will die from it.”

Half an hour after the talks ended, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, p-osted a video on social me-dia featuring what Politico describes as “Chinese Co-mmunist Party propagandist from Shanghai,” New Zealander Andy Borham. The video is titled “Taiwan is not a country and Nancy Pelosi should stay away.”

Experts in both the US and China believe that Pelosi’s alleged trip to Taiwan looks like an unjustified inflammatory gesture that will only worsen US-China relations.

“Her presence in Taipei will not highlight any points that the United States has not made recently and repeatedly … and distract both sides from efforts to shape and stabilize their dangerous relationship,” said Robert Daley, director of the Kissinger Institute for China and the United States at Wilson Center.

If anyone tries to separ-ate the island of Taiwan fr-om the country, if anyone wants to challenge China’s red lines, then the Chinese military will take decisive action to firmly protect na-tional sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said at a recent event.

According to the Chinese edition of Global Times, the Chinese diplomat made such a statement at a reception on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army of China. The Taiwan issue has always been the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-US relations, the ambassador said, noting that the Chinese government values peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and is making every effort for peaceful reunification.

However, the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and their activities pose the greatest threat to peace and stability on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese official said.

Tensions over the issue have escalated in recent days, with China issuing a string of warnings about US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed plan to visit Taiwan. China’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday promised that if the US insists on intervention, the Chinese military will by no means sit idly by and strong measures will be taken to thwart any outside interference and separatist attempts at “Taiwan independence.”

Commenting on the talks between Xi Jinping and Biden, Chinese experts said that American politicians who intended to “play with fire” on the Taiwan issue would feel strong pressure after the conversation between the two leaders.

“The phone call shows that China has always refu-sed to view Sino-US relations as competitive, as this only leads to more trage-dies. It is clear that the U.S. attitude towards Sino-U.S. relations as competitive has led to obvious misjudgme-nts,” a foreign affairs expert told the Global Times on condition of anonymity.

And Yang Xiyu, a senior fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times that after the phone call betwe-en Xi and Biden, the focus should be on whether Pelo-si goes to Taiwan after all.

“If Pelosi abandons his plan to visit Taiwan, it will be a major achievement in the negotiations between the two presidents, and it will stabilize China-US relations, which will send a strong and positive signal to the world. But if she insists on the implementation of the plan, it will cause great damage to China-US relations and bring great uncertainty to the global political and economic situation,” the Chinese expert said.

Biden and Pelosi are at odds over a House Speaker’s possible trip to the island, as Pelosi thinks about the upcoming United States midterms and his own political interests, while Biden needs to see the situation from the White House’s point of view and be responsible for the US national interest. analysts say.

But experts also warned that Beijing should not place too high hopes on the American side in terms of limiting Pelosi’s behavior, as the US has proven many times that it cannot keep its word even when it has openly made promises to China over and over again, so preparing for the worst scenario, especially military training, is the best way for China to prevent or contain the deterioration of the situation, writes Global Times.