F.P. Report

MOSCOW: Relations with the Russian Federation are an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy, said HE Mr Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia addressing an event to mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

The Ambassador praised the invaluable role of the Pakistani community in Russia in enhancing cooperation and bringing the two countries closer to each other. Mr Shafqat Ali Khan also expressed gratitude to the Pakistanis residing in Russia for the support and assistance they render to the Embassy in organizing various events and activities.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow hosted an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence of Pakistan today, on 14 August 2022.

The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by a flag hoisting ceremony. The messages of the President and the Prime Minister were read out by Deputy Head of Mission Mr Summar Javed and Third Secretary Muhammad Tayyab.

A string quartet of students from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory performed classical adaptations of Pakistani songs ‘Jeevay Jeevay’, ‘Sohni Dharti’ and ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’.

Mr Joshua Edwin Arthur, a language trainee, also sang Pakistani national songs to the accompaniment of the guitar.

The performers were warmly welcomed by the audience, which included the members of the Pakistani community in Russia, diplomats and employees of the Embassy, as well as Russian friends of Pakistan.