Release of 11 Afghan prisoners, including child, from Pakistani prisons

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations announced the release of 11 Afghan citizens, including a child, from Pakistani prisons.

In a press release on Saturday, July 13th, the ministry stated that approximately 10 individuals detained in Pakistani prisons have been freed and repatriated to Afghanistan.

According to the ministry’s statement, the newly released prisoners re-entered Afghanistan through the Torkham border in Nangarhar province on July 12th.

Officials at the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations explained that these individuals had been detained for six months due to a lack of proper residency documents. Pakistani authorities ultimately released them.

Additionally, according to the Border Affairs Directorate of Nangarhar Province, a two-year-old Afghan child who had spent two years and six months in a Pakistani prison was also released and handed over to their family by Afghan authorities after being repatriated.

Prior to this, Afghan citizens in Pakistan have been detained and deported for various reasons by Pakistani authorities. Pakistani officials have repeatedly emphasized that the primary reason for detaining Afghan migrants in their country is the lack of legal residency documents.

The ongoing issue highlights the challenges faced by Afghan migrants in Pakistan. It underscores the importance of addressing legal and documentation issues to prevent such detentions and deportations in the future.

Efforts from both countries are crucial to ensure humane treatment and proper handling of Afghan migrants, especially those vulnerable to detention due to bureaucratic hurdles.