Release of pesticide kills millions of fish in Sindh’s Khairpur area

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Millions of fish in Sunhari Canal, situated in the suburbs of Khaipur Nathan Shah, were found dead.

When the matter was investigated it was found out that pesticide was released into the canal which led to their deaths in such a large number.

The deaths of these fish have also caused the loss of billions of rupees to the local people.

Later talking to the media, the affectees said neither they had enmity with anybody, nor were they aware how and when the incident took place.

At the same time, however, they demanded the authorities take action against those responsible.

Police have started the investigation but case of the incident is still to be registered.

