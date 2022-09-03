Relief, rehabilitation efforts: PM reassures support to Sindh

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support of the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-affected people.

During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister was informed about the latest relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected populace in the province. The prime minister stressed that no efforts should be spared to support the flood victims and also appreciated the efforts of the Sindh chief minister and Sindh government in the relief and rehabilitation activities.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his gratitude to the prime minister and the federal government for their concerns and support for the flood-affected people and assured that they would not disappoint the affected people.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated all the relevant authorities for making efforts to restore the essential services in the flood-affected areas across the country.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that despite the heaviest odds, all the concerned departments including National Highway Authority (NHA), power distribution and supply companies, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other federal departments had done ‘amazing work’ by largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure.

“A massive national effort is underway to restore essential services in the flood-hit areas. NHA, DISCOs, PTA & other federal departments have done amazing work against the heaviest of odds & largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure. My appreciation for all public servants,” he posted a tweet.

The prime minister in a related tweet also lauded the efforts of Chairman NHA Khurram Agha and DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar and his teams for reopening of the all the major highways including Karakorum Highway in the shortest period of time.

The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated all the relevant authorities for making efforts to restore the essential services in the flood-affected areas across the country.

On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said that despite of the heaviest odds, all the concerned departments including National Highway Authority (NHA), power distribution and supply companies, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other federal departments had done ‘amazing work’ by largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure.

“A massive national effort is underway to restore essential services in the flood-hit areas. NHA, DISCOs, PTA & other federal departments have done amazing work against the heaviest of odds & largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure. My appreciation for all public servants,” he posted a tweet. The prime minister in a related tweet also lauded the efforts of Chairman NHA Khurram Agha and DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar and his teams for reopening of the all the major highways including Karakorum Highway in the shortest period of time.

PM briefs Sri Lankan President on floods: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest. President Wickremesinghe offered sympathies on the widespread devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan and condoled with Prime Minister Sharif on the loss of lives. He expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan braving the unforeseen natural calamity with resolve.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Wickremesinghe for his compassion and expression of support in these testing times and briefed him on the large-scale destruction caused across Pakistan by unprecedented rainfall resulting in floods and landslides. The prime minister highlighted that the floods had caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property, and critical infrastructure.