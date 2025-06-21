Religions followers equal citizens, enjoy constitutional rights: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says followers of all religions are equal citizens in Pakistan and they enjoy all constitutional rights.

Interacting with the representatives of different religions and social classes in Karachi, he said that national unity is maintained through equality and harmony.

The Director General ISPR said that all Pakistanis are equal and any kind of racial or linguistic hatred is ignorance. He said no power can defeat us if we remain united.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry made it clear that only the state can declare Jihad and no individual or group has this authority.

Regarding India, the DG ISPR said India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. He said Pakistan Army is responding to the enemy with modern war strategy.

On the occasion, the representatives of different religions and social classes described the meeting with the DG ISPR as significant and also extended gratitude to him.

They also expressed their desire that such meetings should continue in the future as well.