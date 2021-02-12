Religious Affairs Minister Qadri says Pakistan awaits Saudi Arabia’s response on Hajj 2021

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday has said that Pakistan is waiting for a clear response from Saudi Arabia on Hajj 2021.

“Saudi Arabia is still not accepting applications from pilgrims for Hajj, but it is hoped that situation will be better in upcoming five months”, Noorul Haq Qadri said while talking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera.

The minister informed that the Kingdom has not signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan regarding Hajj yet.

Qadri said that he knows that people are concerned about the possibility of Hajj this year and he is “constantly in touch with the Saudi Arabian authorities in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hajj rituals were held by Saudi authorities during 2020 in a limited number with around 1,000 domestic pilgrims from various countries attending the pilgrimage owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The rituals were performed during the pilgrimage under strict COVID-19 SOPs.