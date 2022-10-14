Religious clerics, Badghis citizens call for reopening of Girls’ schools

KABUL (Tolo News): Following ongoing calls for the reopening of girls’ schools above the sixth grade, some religious clerics and people of Badghis province asked the Islamic Emirate to reopen girls’ schools as soon as possible.

According to them, girls’ education is important, and if the closure of girls’ schools continues the nation’s illiteracy rate will rise.

“A segment of society will stay illiterate if girls’ schools are not reopened,” said Gul Mohammad, a resident of Badghis.

“It will be good that our girls become literate and the whole family becomes literate,” said Juma Khan, another resident of Badghis.

“Knowledge is a tool; there are no specific conditions needed to acquire the knowledge of science,” said Ghulam Mohammad Muwahedi, a member of the Badghis Religious Council. “Any government should provide education for its people and take steps to encourage people to learn science,” said Abdullah Jan, a member of the Badghis Religious Council. Female students in Badghis province said that they have been waiting for the reopening of their schools for more than a year.

“I ask the current government to open the school gates for girls and not let the girls stop studying,” a student said. “We demand that the Islamic Emirate reopen girls’ schools above the sixth grade,” another student said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Badghis Department of Education expressed optimism for the reopening of the secondary schools for girls.

“The reopening of girls’ schools has been postponed until the next order; God willing, it will reopen in accordance with the decision of the Islamic Emirate.

The Islamic Emirate is aware of this issue,” said Muhibullah Ehsan, director of the education department of Badghis.

Concerns have been raised that no female student will be able to take the entrance exam for university next year if girls’ schools above the sixth grade do not open soon.

Related