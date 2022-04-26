Religious freedom and US standards

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has released its Annual Religious Freedom Report-2022, containing significant developments and regress in the countries around the globe during 2021. As said, the report encompasses detailed information regarding the state of minorities, alleged harassment of the person belonging to other faith by the governments in power, detention, and even death due to their faith or belief, ethnic cleansing, and genocide due to religious or political differences in several parts of the world.

According to reports, the USCIRF has recommended 15 countries to the State Department for designation as “countries of particular concern” (CPCs) because their governments engage in or tolerate systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of human and religious rights of its minorities. That includes Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, India, Nigeria, Syria, and Vietnam.

Historically, the United States government is a vocal supporter of human, women, and religious rights across the world while it vigorously supports civil liberties, media freedom, and democracy globally as a major priority of the US Diplomatic outreach. The USCIRF is a dedicated institution that collects data regarding religious freedom across the world and compiles annual country report concerning the state of religious freedom in each country and submits recommendations for improvement in the situation or reprisal of the concerned nation if necessary.

Over the years, this important activity of the US government has become a mere tool of US foreign policy because the Department of States and the US administration use this data for the accomplishment of their political objectives instead of protection and promotion of religious and human/women rights in certain parts of the world. Interestingly, USCIRF has recommended Afghanistan first time as a Country of Particular Concern due to the Taliban’s violation of women’s and minority’s rights, while it usually recommends India as CPC due to gross violations of human and religious rights of minorities in India but US government never censure New Delhi on this account. Apparently, the influential have a dual standard for friends and foes and their guns never fire at sweethearts.