Religious minorities facing existential threat in India

ISLAMABAD (INP): Religious minorities are facing an imminent existential threat in India as Narendra Modi-led fascist government is hell bent upon converting the country into a Hindu Rashtra.

Not only Muslims, all religious minorities are being targeted and facing systematic persecution at the hands of Hindutva activists, said a report released by the KMS, today. It said the right-wing Hindu groups freely conduct campaigns of harassment and violence against the religious minorities in India.

“Hindu extremists have created an environment of hate and intolerance towards Indian religious minorities. Lives and worship places of religious minorities are under serious threat in India and there has been a surge in violence against the religious minorities since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister,” it said.

The report pointed out that Modi, who is a life-time member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is inspired by Adolf Hitler, has turned India into ‘a republic of hate’. It said, the extremist Hindu groups like RSS and BJP promote Hindu supremacy. Muslims, Christians and Sikhs have no particular reason to celebrate India’s national days, it said.

The report maintained that persecution and vilification of minorities have exposed the real face of fascist India, adding that the world community must take immediate steps to end atrocities committed against the religious minorities in India.