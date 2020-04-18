Religious scholars agree on conditional congregational prayers, Taraweeh in Ramazan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A consultative meeting of religious scholars chaired by President Arif Alvi in Islamabad today has agreed to conditionally allow prayer congregations and Taraweeh during the holy month of Ramazan.

The twenty point strategy based on precautionary measures was formulated in consensus with the religious scholars and the provincial governments including Azad Kashmir to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Sharing details of the strategy, President Arif Alvi said the government will have the option of reviewing today’s recommendations during Ramazan if it was felt that the precautionary measures are not being adhered to or that the number of coronavirus affected people have risen sharply.

President Arif Alvi said it has been decided that no carpets will be laid in the mosques and Imam Bargahs and that the prayers will be offered on the floor with a distance of six feet between the people offering prayers.

The people are also required to make ablution at home and wash hands for twenty seconds with soap before leaving for the mosque with masks on their faces. They are also required to observe social distancing and refrain from any sort of gathering after the prayers. There will be no gatherings for Iftar and Sehr in mosques during Ramadan.

It was decided the floor of the mosques will be washed with chlorine added water.

For Namaaz-e-Taraweeh, it was decided that it will be offered within the premises of the mosques and not on the roads and foothpaths. It was also agreed that mosque courtyards will be used for prayers instead of halls.

The President said that children and people above the age of 50 as well as those suffering from any disease including flu, fever and cough will not come to the mosques for prayers. He said that Taraweeh can also be arranged at homes.

In the current circumstances, it was also recommended that people observe Aitakaf at homes.

President Arif Alvi said that the administration of mosques will also establish committees in order to ensure implementation of these precautionary measures. He said the mosques’ administrations and Imams will also stay in touch with the district and provincial authorities and fully cooperate with them.