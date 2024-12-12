‘Religious seminaries won’t accept govt’s interference,’ says Fazlur Rehman

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that the religious seminaries were not ready to accept the interference of the government.

Expressing his thoughts, Rehman stated, “The seminaries will work independently. The practical demonstration of controlling the seminaries was given by establishing the directorate.”

“It had been said that the registration of the seminaries will be maintained. It had also been said to extend cooperation in line with the registration of the new seminaries,” said Rehman.

Rehman said, “It had been claimed to also extend the cooperation by forming the bank accounts. Nobody can befoul us.”

“Don’t let the media be used wrongly in line with the religious seminaries,” he added.

He maintained, “It was written in the Act that the seminaries will be independent. It had been said that 18,000 of the religious seminaries had been registered.”

Recalling the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Rehman said, “The PDM-led government had prepared the draft in line with the religious seminaries. Subsequently, intervention was done, and this draft was stopped.”

“Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan were part of the PDM-led government,” said Rehman.

“The parliament and the constitution might have been harmed if the original draft of the 26th constitutional amendment had been passed,” he added.

Rehman maintained, “I had hold talks for five hours each with both Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif in connection with the religious seminaries. The PTI had said that the party had no objections.”

“This bill was brought into the parliament, and the bill was approved through consensus. Despite all this process, why the signatures was done from the President House,” he added.

He questioned, “Are you ready for our march towards Islamabad?”

“We will win this war. Mufti Taqi Usmani had also told that the meeting of all the seminaries will be held to bring the opinion with consensus,” Rehman stated.

“Our meeting will be held on December 16 or December 17, where we will make a decision in this regard through consensus,” he added.

Rehman said, “We are not the ones who become petrified of the threats.”