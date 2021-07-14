Remembering Kashmiri martyrs

Hundreds of Kashmiri Americans and Pakistani diaspora members gathered at Times Squares New York City to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the ‘Martyrs Day’ the historic solidarity show up and recognition of the great sacrifices of all those Kashmiri Muslims who had laid their lives to get the right of self-determination invested in the people of Kashmir by the United Nations Security Council. Hundreds of people attended the protest organized by the World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) a nonprofit charity organization based in Washington DC. The Kashmiris and People of Pakistan across the globe observe the Kashmir Martyrs day every year in remembrance of the first carnage of Kashmiri Muslims in Srinagar in a political uprising that took place in 1931.

This day also reminds the Kashmir people and their Pakistani brethren about the over one lac deaths of innocent Kashmiris and massive human rights violations and long jail sentences after the Indian invasion and occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. The gathering was addressed by several Kashmiri Americans Political Activists and human rights defenders including Dr. Ghulam Nabi Mir, President WKAF, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, WKAF and Dr. Amerjit Singh, President, Khalistan Affair Center Washington DC. The Speakers noted that the Kashmiris are demanding to exercise their right to self-determination delegated by the UN Security Council and urged the international community to stand up for the freedom of Kashmir. The Speakers also appealed to the Biden Administration to seriously engage India, Pakistan, and legitimate representatives of Kashmir in a results-oriented peaceful resolution of this most serious conflict of the world.

The people of Kashmir are struggling to get freedom from occupier forces of Indian monstrous state which had eaten up the lives of thousands of innocent Kashmiris, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and other religious and ethnic minorities across India to give durability to its hegemonic designs. In fact, the miseries of Kashmiris Muslims started in 1819, when Kashmir was linked with Sikh State ruled by Maharaja Ranjeet Sing. The Sikh regime lasted in Kashmir till 1947. The Kashmiri Muslims had revolted against the Dogra raj in a response to the oppressive laws and inhumane treatment of the Sikh government with its Muslim population on 13 July 1931 and many laid their lives for a great cause. The miseries of ill-fated Kashmiris did not end up after the partition of the Indo-Subcontinent region, rather the unjust and biased division of the Indo-Subcontinent pushed the Kashmiri people into Indian clutches. The freedom movement of Kashmiri Muslims continued over the decades earlier it was against Dogra raj later it was redirected against Indian illegal occupation. Currently, the Modi fascist regime has crossed all limits and turned Kashmir into a huge cage for its inhabitants through its unilateral and inhumane actions of August 05, 2019 and after that. However, Modi could not succeed in undermining the determination and morale of Kashmiri Muslims instead Indian mischievous actions have ignited the freedom movement of Kashmir more than ever before. India could not and will not suppress the Kashmiris freedom struggle forever and the ray of freedom and hope would certainly emerge in the IIOJK very soon.