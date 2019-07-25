Removal of Turkey from F-35 program to increase costs

ANKARA (AA): Participation by Turkish defense industry companies in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Project brought down the jets’ total cost, with their production based on competitive pricing.

An international consortium project comprising of the U.S., Turkey, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, the U.K., Italy, Canada and Norway make up the F-35 project, with Turkey having so far received its first four fighter jets.

These jets are currently stationed in the U.S. at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona to be used in the training of Turkish pilots.

Turkish firms produce various components of the jets, including the fuselage, various engine parts, landing gear and wings.

These companies include Alp Aviation, AYESAS, Kale Aero, Kale Pratt&Whitney and Turkish Aerospace (TUSAS).

In addition, TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) is the primary contractor for engine installation and depot level maintenance in Eskisehir, Turkey.

Within the cope of the project, Turkey has so far paid $1.4 billion since 1999 when the project was first launched.

Turkish companies

In line with the F-35 Project, Turkish companies currently produce more than 900 items for the fighter jets, 400 of which are not produced in any other of the participant countries.

The firms’ contracts have been completed to a great extent, with their exports surpassing $1 billion.

Also, 90% of their infrastructural investments for the project can also be used in varying commercial and military production.

Today, Turkish companies are registered suppliers of large-scale companies such as Boeing, Airbus and Sikorsky. TUSAS itself has currently $7 billion-worth of plane-related orders.

The presence of Turkish companies in the F-35 project ensures lower costs of the fighter jets with their competitive pricing.

In comparison with other countries in the program, labor costs are much lower for Turkish companies.

Turkish industry currently holds some 6-7% of the business share of the F-35 Project.

The removal of Turkey from the project is estimated to increase per-unit costs by $7-10 million.

In fact, the total cost per jet would likely drop by up to $8 million if Turkey were to be given a larger share in production.

According to statements by U.S. officials, production by Turkish companies is projected to reach $9 billion over the life of the program.

The supplier change is estimated to cost about $500 to $600 million to the project.

Unilateral decision of removal

The Sustainment and Follow-On Development of Joint Strike Fighter Production Memorandum of Understanding (PSFD MOU), the project agreement hammered out by partner countries, does not include any articles on the removal of a partner country.

Therefore, it is not legally possible that one of the partner countries could be excluded by the decision of another. This agreement was signed by nine countries.

Any unilateral and illegal activities taken by Washington thus risks triggering a dispute between the nine partner countries, which may not be resolved for years.

Other investments

In line with the project, 199 maintenance workers and four pilots have been trained so far, with two pilots being the instructors.

A maintenance center for F-35 engines where modernization efforts for their final installment was established in an aviation hangar in the central province of Eskisehir, Turkey.

The Malatya Seventh Main Jet Base Command in eastern Turkey is the first base where F-35 jets are to be deployed. The construction of these facilities, which are accessible only through special authorization, is complete with further construction in conjunction with the project to be fulfilled later this year.

On the other hand, this facility will also host pilots and maintenance staff in its Integrated Training Center, the construction of which was completed in December 2018.

This center will also provide services to the pilots and maintenance personnel from other partner countries. The Turkish personnel, who received initial training in the U.S., are to serve as instructors at this center.