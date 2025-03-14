Renew vehicle documents or face action, owners warned

KABUL (Pajhwok): The General Directorate of Traffic Police in Kabul says the exemption from outstanding vehicle tax is still in place based on a decree from the Islamic Emirate’s leadership.

The General Directorate of Traffic Police at the Ministry of Interior wrote on its X-page the exemption is considered for vehicles whose documents have not been renewed for years by considering people’s economic situation and this exemption is still applicable.

The source wrote under the decree, vehicles whose documents are not renewed from previous years up to 1394 are exempted from 90 percent of the outstanding tax, vehicles, from 1395 to 1397 are exempted from 80 percent, and vehicles whose documents are not renewed from 1399 to 1401 are exempted from 70 percent of the tax.

The traffic police urged vehicle owners whose documents are still valid to take advantage of this opportunity and renew their vehicle documents, otherwise they will face legal action.