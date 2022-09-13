Renewable energy, vital for Pakistan’s future: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s future hinged upon the utilization of renewable energy as these alternative resources of energy could help generate inexpensive power.

During a meeting with a delegation of Zonergy Corporation, a Chinese company, the prime minister said the production of low priced-power would also remove the burden of price hike upon the general public, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that a major chunk of Pakistan’s import bill was being spent upon the import of costly fuel for power generation, and underlined that it was imperative to move towards the utilization of inexpensive energy which would also help in saving of precious foreign reserves. He further informed that a pre-bidding conference on solar energy projects would be held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Zonergy Corporation delegation also presented a donation cheque for the PM Flood Relief Fund. Zonergy delegation was led by its Chief Executive Richard J. Guo. Minister for Board of Investment Salik Hussain, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar, PM’s Special Assistants Dr Jehanzaib Khan, Zafaruddin Mahmood and Fahad Hussain. The prime minister while appreciating Chinese support on the internal and external fronts, said that China was the best friend. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an extension of the Chinese flagship Belt and Road Initiative under which Chinese investment was made in the construction of infrastructure, industry and in different other sectors. The 300MW Quaid-e-Azam solar power project in Bahawalpur was accomplished in a record period of time and the government was making efforts to promote investment in the renewable energy, especially in solar and wind energy.

Shehbaz for utilizing all resources for de-watering of national highways, rail network: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed on the need of utilizing all resources for de-watering of national highways and rail network. He also directed for strict monitoring of the flood affected areas, where the water was receding and there was a risk of the spread of water-borne diseases.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting held here to review the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Food Tariq Bashir Cheema and senior government officials.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz and National Coordinator National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC) Maj. Gen. Zafar Iqbal shared the latest updates with the participants. They also highlighted the details of international relief reaching in Pakistan from the friendly countries. The prime minister, appreciating the efforts of civil and military authorities for the help of flood-affected people, said the restoration of destroyed power supply infrastructure, road networks and telecommunication system in the flood affected areas was the result of the best coordination and effort.

PM asks Imran to account for 2010 flood relief donations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while rubbishing PTI chief Imran Khan’s allegations of media blackout of his party and flood relief telethon, asked him to instead account for the donations he had received following the 2010 floods.

The prime minister, responding to a tweet by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, hoped that Imran Khan would also present an account of the illegal foreign funding, just like the way he (Shehbaz Sharif) and his colleagues had been doing. Shehbaz Sharif said he as well as his colleagues were subservient to the law. The prime minister said he had no time to respond to Imran Khan’s allegations and misunderstandings as the incumbent government was heavily engaged in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

“All of these gags and tactics are your characteristics, not ours. We are just treading the path of law,” the prime minister remarked. In his tweet on Monday, the PTI chief had alleged the government of making attempts for his party’s media blackout besides torture and fake cases against journalists. Imran Khan had questioned as who, if not the government, was behind all such attempts to undermine the PTI’s “popularity”, calling it the violation of the international commitment on freedom of speech.