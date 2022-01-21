Renowned drama writer Dr Dennis Isaac passes away in Canada

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Renowned PTV drama writer and poet Dr Dennis Isaac has passed away in Canada, on Friday.

Dr Dennis Isaac had been living in Canada since long.

The list of Dr Dennis Isaac’s plays includes ‘Shalakhain’ 1988, Karab and Barish 1990, Karobi 1992, and then a few episodes of Guest House 1992 as well as ‘Thori Si Zindagi’ 1999.

People used to watch dramas and films written by Dr Dennis Isaacs which were directed by Samina Pirzada with great enthusiasm and devotion.

There was a time when people waited anxiously for weekly dramas aired on PTV and with the passage of time famous dramas of the series became the centre of attention of the people.

In the early days, Dennis Isaac also translated the French novel ‘Around the World in Eighty Days’ into Urdu.

He was awarded Best Screenplay Writer National Film Award, Regular Series of Awards PTV Award for Excellence 1979 drama serial Karobi and Award for Excellence 1978 for drama serial Karab and Hazara Arts Council Award 1985, Pakistan Christian Arts Council Award 1995, Tak Kashmiri Literary Award 1996, Joshua Fazal Din Award 1996, PTV Golden Jubilee Gold Medal 1997 and Bazm-e-Fanoos Award Canada in 2010.

He was born on January 11, 1951 in Peshawar and graduated from Khyber Medical College and served Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital for 25 years and then moved to Canada in 2000.