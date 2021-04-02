Renowned folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Legendary Pakistani singer Shaukat Ali breathed his last Friday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Lahore after a protracted illness.

A day earlier, his son Ameer Shaukat Ali said that Shaukat Ali’ has diagnosed with liver failure.

The legendary singer was treated at CMH on the special directives of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed BajwaShaukat, known for his war-time patriotic songs such as Saathion Mujahidon Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan and Apna Quaid Aik Hai among many others, had been unwell for the past several years.

The Ghazal maestro is one of the most prolific artists of the Pakistani music industry, with a singing career spanning five decades. He is also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award.