Renowned Islamic scholar Wahiduddin Khan breathes his last at 96

F.P. Report

NEW DELHI: Esteemed Indian Islamic scholar and peace activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan lost the battle of life at the age of 96 due to not being able to withstand the daunting effects of the deathly virus: Covid-19.

According to reports, the widely acclaimed Maulana fell victim to the disease of the moment coronavirus last week and started treatment immediately at a hospital in New Delhi.

However it is obvious that due to the Maulana’s old age and the virus inflicting the severest effects on the elderly, Wahiduddin Khan passed away. May his soul rest in peace. The sad news was announced by his son Zafarul Islam Khan through Twitter.

“The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat and high station in Paradise. Amin,” A sorrowful son wrote.

Wahiduddin Khan was an Indian Islamic scholar and peace activist greatly acknowledged for devising a commentary on the Quran which he also translated into modern English.

The respected scholar was also included in the 500 Most Influential Muslims of the world.

The honoured peace activist’s list of awards included: Demiurgus Peace International Award, India’s third-highest civilian honour: the Padma Bhushan, the National Citizens’ Award, the Padma Vibhushan: India’s second-highest civilian honour.