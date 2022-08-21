Renowned singer Nayyara Noor passes away aged 72

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Renowned artist and playback singer Nayyara Noor also known as ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan has passed away in Karachi after protracted illness. She was 72.

She was born in Assam India in 1950 and migrated to Paksitan in 1957.

Nayyara Noor sang many film songs, ghazals and milli naghmas.

She was awarded presidential pride of performance award in 2005.

Her famous songs were watan ki matti gawah rehna, ‘Jalay tau jalao gori’ and Kabhi Hum Bhi Khoobssorat Thay.

Nayyar Noor funeral prayer will be offered in Karachi on Sunday afternoon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over the death of legendary singer Nayyara Noor.

In a tweet today, he said death of famous singer Nayyara Noor is an irreparable loss to the music world.

The Prime Minister said Nayyara Noor was especially known for melody in her voice.

Praising her singing, Shehbaz Sharif said Nayyara Noor sang songs and ghazals perfectly. He said void created after her death in the field of music will never be filled. He also prayed for her higher place in heaven.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the great singer.

In a tweet, she said Nayyara Noor’s melodious voice, unique style of singing and choice of lyrics is unforgettable. She said with Nayyara Noor’s death an era of music has ended.

The Minister said Nayyara Noor was the star of Pakistan showbiz industry’s horizon. She said Nayyara Noor’s melodious song “Wattan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna” is still remembered. She said Nayyara Noor sang numerous songs on Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.