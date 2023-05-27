Renowned writer Shoaib Hashmi passes away in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Renowned intellectual, teacher and playwright Shoaib Hashmi passed away on Monday after a long illness, his son confirmed.

The theatre legend had written multiple shows for state broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV) including Akkar Bakkar, Sach Gupp, Taal Matol. He had also taught at the Government College Lahore (GCL).

His illustrious academic background includes a master’s in economics from the GCL and an MSc degree from the prestigious London School of Economics.

To hone his flair for performing arts, he also studied theatre at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London. Hashmi was the recipient of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and the coveted President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

It should be noted that Hashmi was the son-in-law of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and the husband of Salima Hashmi.

He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Hashmi, with his garrulous excursions that oozed with humour, invariably drew the attention of anyone within the audible radius.

Among some most striking aspects of his persona, his down-to-earth, warm and simplistic conduct stand out the most; however, the diverse traits that he manifests through the media are his hallmark.

Hashmi — despite being an excellent teacher and mentor — will most likely be remembered for his avant-garde humorous productions for television before the 1990s and the columns he wrote for The News and the Gulf News.