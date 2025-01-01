Rent houses to returnees at reasonable prices, owners asked

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice has asked property owners to provide houses to returning refugees at reasonable rents and properly dealers to refrain from charging commissions against the rules in this regard.

Many Afghan families are returning to the country every day after the expiry of the March 31 deadline Pakistan had set for Afghan refugees to leave the country.

With the influx of these refugees, some people wrote on social media that rental houses have become scarce in Kabul than before, and even if available, their rents have been increased.

The Ministry of Justice in a statement said more Afghan refugees are coming from neighboring countries recently and many of them are facing severe economic difficulties and have no means or shelter inside Afghanistan.

The statement called on all charitable organizations to spare no effort in helping the returnees and meeting their needs as they have helped their compatriots in other emergencies.

The ministry also asked properly dealers to cooperate fully with the returnees in renting out properties and to refrain from renting out houses at high prices against the actual prices and taking commissions against the principles.

The ministry said property owners who rent out their houses are also asked to cooperate with the returnees and rent their properties to them at reasonable rents.